Analysts Set Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) Price Target at $24.88

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Lannett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lannett from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 381,177 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 170,425 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LCI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 70,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,347. The company has a market capitalization of $206.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.06. Lannett has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.79 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 39.74% and a positive return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

