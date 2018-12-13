Analysts Set NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Target Price at $28.67

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. BidaskClub cut NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $46,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $341,375. Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,073,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period.

NTCT opened at $27.27 on Monday. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

