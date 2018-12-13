Analysts Set Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) PT at $68.08

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.08.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Paylocity from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

PCTY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 134,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,492. Paylocity has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 208.39, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Paylocity had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $4,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,771,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,672,284.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $4,551,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,109 shares of company stock worth $11,527,499 over the last ninety days. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 246,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,823,000 after buying an additional 201,089 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Paylocity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,483,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,160,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after buying an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Paylocity by 644.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 589,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after buying an additional 510,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

