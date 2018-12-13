Analysts Set Playtech PLC (PTEC) Price Target at $743.25

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 743.25 ($9.71).

PTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Playtech to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Get Playtech alerts:

In other news, insider Ian R. Penrose purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £58,500 ($76,440.61).

PTEC traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 418.40 ($5.47). 1,218,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. Playtech has a one year low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.