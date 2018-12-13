Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Akorn (AKRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Akorn (NASDAQ: AKRX):

12/13/2018 – Akorn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

12/10/2018 – Akorn was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Akorn was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2018 – Akorn was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Akorn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

12/7/2018 – Akorn was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2018 – Akorn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

11/27/2018 – Akorn was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Akorn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

11/13/2018 – Akorn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

11/7/2018 – Akorn was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Akorn was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/17/2018 – Akorn was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,321. Akorn, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Akorn Inc alerts:

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $165.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 672.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.