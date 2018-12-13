Analyzing Chico’s FAS (CHS) and New York & Company, Inc. (RTW)

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) and New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

94.4% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of New York & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of New York & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chico’s FAS and New York & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS 1 7 2 0 2.10 New York & Company, Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Chico’s FAS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chico’s FAS is more favorable than New York & Company, Inc..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chico’s FAS and New York & Company, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS $2.28 billion 0.32 $101.00 million $0.68 8.54 New York & Company, Inc. $926.87 million 0.20 $5.67 million $0.10 29.10

Chico’s FAS has higher revenue and earnings than New York & Company, Inc.. Chico’s FAS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chico’s FAS and New York & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS 3.66% 10.14% 6.08% New York & Company, Inc. 1.37% 17.23% 5.02%

Risk and Volatility

Chico’s FAS has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York & Company, Inc. has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chico’s FAS pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. New York & Company, Inc. does not pay a dividend. Chico’s FAS pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Chico’s FAS beats New York & Company, Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, swimwear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,460 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

New York & Company, Inc. Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. engages in the online and retail trade of clothes. Its products include pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denim, t-shirts, active wear, accessories, bags, jewelry, and shoes. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.