Analyzing Donegal Group (DGICA) and 1347 Property Insurance (PIH)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. 1347 Property Insurance does not pay a dividend. Donegal Group pays out 190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and 1347 Property Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $739.03 million 0.55 $7.11 million $0.30 48.17 1347 Property Insurance $38.15 million 0.73 $290,000.00 $0.13 36.00

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance. 1347 Property Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Donegal Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Donegal Group and 1347 Property Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Donegal Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.57%. 1347 Property Insurance has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given 1347 Property Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1347 Property Insurance is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Volatility & Risk

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and 1347 Property Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group -2.65% -4.19% -1.00% 1347 Property Insurance 2.55% 6.20% 2.17%

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Donegal Group Inc., through its interest in Donegal Financial Services Corporation, operates a savings bank. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

