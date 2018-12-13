Analyzing Famous Dave’s of America (DAVE) & Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) and Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Famous Dave’s of America and Noodles & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Famous Dave’s of America -0.02% 21.87% 10.00% Noodles & Co -1.96% 2.23% 0.45%

Risk & Volatility

Famous Dave’s of America has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Co has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Famous Dave’s of America and Noodles & Co’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Famous Dave’s of America $64.60 million 0.68 -$8.12 million $0.02 242.00 Noodles & Co $456.49 million 0.74 -$37.48 million ($0.02) -383.00

Famous Dave’s of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noodles & Co. Noodles & Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Famous Dave’s of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Famous Dave’s of America and Noodles & Co, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Noodles & Co 0 4 3 0 2.43

Noodles & Co has a consensus price target of $11.08, suggesting a potential upside of 44.69%. Given Noodles & Co’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Noodles & Co is more favorable than Famous Dave’s of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Noodles & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Noodles & Co shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America beats Noodles & Co on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Famous Dave’s of America

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 5, 2018, it owned 16 locations and franchised 135 restaurants in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

