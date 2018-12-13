Analyzing NEC (NIPNF) & Lantronix (LTRX)

NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Lantronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Lantronix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NEC and Lantronix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEC $25.69 billion 0.30 $412.83 million N/A N/A Lantronix $45.58 million 1.45 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

NEC has higher revenue and earnings than Lantronix.

Profitability

This table compares NEC and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEC 1.26% 3.50% 1.33% Lantronix 2.62% 8.48% 6.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NEC and Lantronix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEC 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantronix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lantronix has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.67%. Given Lantronix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lantronix is more favorable than NEC.

Summary

Lantronix beats NEC on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEC

NEC Corporation engages in the integration of information technology (IT) and network technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Public, Enterprise, Telecom Carrier, and System Platform. The company provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing/cloud services; and system equipment. It also provides network infrastructure products, including core network products, mobile phone base stations, submarine systems comprising submarine cable and ocean observation systems, optical transmission systems, routers/switches, and mobile backhaul products, as well as telecom operations and management solutions, and other services/solutions. In addition, the company provides hardware products, such as servers, mainframes, supercomputers, storage products, business PCs, tablet devices, POS, ATMs, control equipment, wireless LAN routers, displays, and projectors; and software products that consist of integrated operation management, application servers, and security and database software. Further, it offers enterprise network solutions that include IP telephony systems, WAN/wireless access equipment, and LAN products; data center infrastructure services; and safety products, which include biometric solutions comprising face recognition and fingerprint identification, surveillance products, Smart energy products, and lighting equipment. Additionally, the company engages in the provision of IT services for retail sector; and manufacturing co-creation program activities. It primarily serves governments, governmental agencies, local governments, public institutions, financial institutions, and other organizations, as well as telecom carriers. The company was formerly known as Nippon Electric Company, Limited and changed its name to NEC Corporation in April 1983. NEC Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

