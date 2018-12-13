Analyzing Orocobre (OROCF) and SMC Corp JAPAN/S (SMCAY)

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) and SMC Corp JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Orocobre and SMC Corp JAPAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orocobre N/A N/A N/A SMC Corp JAPAN/S 23.64% 12.16% 10.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orocobre and SMC Corp JAPAN/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orocobre $17.38 million 43.05 $1.92 million N/A N/A SMC Corp JAPAN/S $5.34 billion 3.94 $1.23 billion $0.93 16.79

SMC Corp JAPAN/S has higher revenue and earnings than Orocobre.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Orocobre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of SMC Corp JAPAN/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Orocobre has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Corp JAPAN/S has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SMC Corp JAPAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Orocobre does not pay a dividend. SMC Corp JAPAN/S pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Orocobre and SMC Corp JAPAN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orocobre 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC Corp JAPAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SMC Corp JAPAN/S beats Orocobre on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid. In addition, the company owns 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium Corp., which manages an 85,543 hectare portfolio of assets in Argentina, including the Cauchari joint venture; and a 100% interest in 5 other lithium properties. Orocobre Limited is based in Milton, Australia.

SMC Corp JAPAN/S Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, and switches/sensors/controllers. It also provides static neutralization equipment, process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, process gas equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, temperature control equipment, electric actuators/cylinders, high vacuum equipment, hydraulic equipment, and pneumatic instrumentation equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

