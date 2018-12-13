Andrew R. Allen Buys 66,000 Shares of Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA) Stock

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Director Andrew R. Allen bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.68 and a current ratio of 14.68. Sierra Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 70,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

SRRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

