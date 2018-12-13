Andrew William Dunn Buys 5,000 Shares of Aquila Resources Inc (AQA) Stock

Aquila Resources Inc (TSE:AQA) Director Andrew William Dunn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Andrew William Dunn purchased 30,000 shares of Aquila Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$5,100.00.

Shares of AQA stock opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. Aquila Resources Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.39.

About Aquila Resources

Aquila Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide discovery deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

