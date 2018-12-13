AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.03

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 279603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 199.50 and a beta of -1.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 147,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 131.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,009,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after buying an additional 2,278,635 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 965.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after buying an additional 2,721,852 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

