AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “AngloGold Limited is the largest gold producer at 7 million ounces a year, with reserves of 126 m oz. The company has operations in six countries on three continents, some of which are joint ventures, as well as exploration activities in ten countries. AngloGold can be financially characterized by high cash generation, substantial reinvestment in long-term growth and the payment of significant dividends. The company distinguishes itself from its producer peer group through its active involvement in the development of the gold market, particularly in Asia. “

AU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of AU stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 196.33 and a beta of -1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 152,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

