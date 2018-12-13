Aphria (APH) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Aphria Inc (TSE:APH)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.65 and last traded at C$15.15. Approximately 12,851,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,580,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Aphria (TSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aphria Inc will post 0.509999988891089 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aphria (TSE:APH)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

