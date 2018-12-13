Apple (AAPL) Given a $266.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $266.00 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.06.

AAPL stock opened at $169.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $828.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Apple has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,970,389.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,901,864,000 after purchasing an additional 454,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,703,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,674 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

