Applied Genetic Technologies’ (AGTC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Chardan Capital cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 67.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 213,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.