APR Coin Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 42% against the dollar. APR Coin has a total market cap of $106,103.00 and approximately $6,207.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006515 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 6,172,780 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

