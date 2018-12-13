Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTO. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Aptose Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. 1,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,753. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $125,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 519.5% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 123,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 168,501 shares during the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.