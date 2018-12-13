ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Director Fred J. Dyment Acquires 15,000 Shares

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Director Fred J. Dyment acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,300.00.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.84. 2,348,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. ARC Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$8.39 and a twelve month high of C$15.90.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$409.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd will post 0.589999967260923 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

ARX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

