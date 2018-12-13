Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,065 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 84.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 215,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 29.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 208.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody.

