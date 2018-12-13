Ares Capital (ARCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters. Investment income growth is expected to continue, driven by the acquisition of American Capital, rise in demand for customized financing and improving economy. While mounting expenses and the presence of high debt levels remain major concerns for the company, its robust liquidity position and regulatory changes keep us optimistic.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARCC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 72.13% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $100,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,823.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 600 shares of company stock valued at $10,112 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Ares Capital by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 286,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

