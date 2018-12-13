Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 113.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 123.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 69.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

NYSE ACRE opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $407.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.45. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 30.86%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 104.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/ares-commercial-real-estate-corp-acre-shares-bought-by-connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd.html.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.