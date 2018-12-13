ARLIZE (ARLIZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

ARLIZE (CURRENCY:ARLIZE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, ARLIZE has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. ARLIZE has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of ARLIZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARLIZE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.02539203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00141951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00172076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.49 or 0.09772660 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029634 BTC.

ARLIZE Profile

ARLIZE’s total supply is 139,196,122 coins. ARLIZE’s official Twitter account is @Arlize3. ARLIZE’s official website is arlizecoin.com.

ARLIZE Coin Trading

ARLIZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARLIZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARLIZE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARLIZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

