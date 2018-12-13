Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price objective on Arlo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised Arlo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 410,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,156. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.90 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

