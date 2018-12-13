Array Biopharma (ARRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

ARRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Array Biopharma from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Array Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:ARRY opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Array Biopharma has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.02% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Array Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $50,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

