Arrow Global Group (ARW) Trading 6.8% Higher

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 196.60 ($2.57). 306,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 835,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.40).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 391 ($5.11).

In related news, insider Andrew C. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($26,394.88).

Arrow Global Group Company Profile (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

