Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) PT Set at $24.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been assigned a $24.00 target price by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 2.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $22.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 400.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.39%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $38,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,172,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,727,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,862,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,043 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,088,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its medicines include ARO-HBV, a Phase I/II subcutaneous ribonucleic acid interference(RNAi) therapy candidate that is used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B viral infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

