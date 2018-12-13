Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 337.32% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

ARWR stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 2.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $38,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 81,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,172,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,727,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,862,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,043 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its medicines include ARO-HBV, a Phase I/II subcutaneous ribonucleic acid interference(RNAi) therapy candidate that is used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B viral infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

