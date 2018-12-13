Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.18.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $299,233.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,639.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,671,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,960,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 136.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,030,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,683 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1,227.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 959,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,462,000 after purchasing an additional 887,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,475.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,469,000 after purchasing an additional 504,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.