Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $1.43 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 55,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 240,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,454,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $115.62 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/ashburton-jersey-ltd-has-1-43-million-stake-in-chevron-co-cvx.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.