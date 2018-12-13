Ashtead Group (AHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 98.80 ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of AHT stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,735.50 ($22.68). The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 1,476 ($19.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

In other news, insider Ian Sutcliffe acquired 13,933 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, for a total transaction of £249,958.02 ($326,614.43).

Several analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,330 ($30.45).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ashtead Group (AHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/ashtead-group-aht-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.