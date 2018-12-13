Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,330 ($30.45).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 1,747.50 ($22.83) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,476 ($19.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 98.80 ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Ian Sutcliffe purchased 13,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, with a total value of £249,958.02 ($326,614.43).

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

