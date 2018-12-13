ASML (ASML) Given a €221.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €221.00 ($256.98) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €193.00 ($224.42) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €199.14 ($231.56).

