Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Position Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 592,048 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Aspen Insurance were worth $93,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AHL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance in the second quarter valued at $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance by 37.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance by 71.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Insurance alerts:

AHL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research lowered Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.75 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Aspen Insurance from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Shares of AHL opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter. Aspen Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/aspen-insurance-holdings-limited-ahl-position-reduced-by-fmr-llc.html.

Aspen Insurance Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.