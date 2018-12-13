Associated Capital Group Inc (AC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) by 1,064.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Associated Capital Group worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 252.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC opened at $33.17 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Associated Capital Group Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

