AstraZeneca (AZN) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZN. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 12th. Investec lowered AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.80.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.29%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AstraZeneca news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 246,666 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,699,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 55,399,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 106.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 74.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,325,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082,609 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,516,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,857,000 after purchasing an additional 436,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,752,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,910,000 after purchasing an additional 319,416 shares in the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

