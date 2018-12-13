Asure Software (ASUR) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Asure Software from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Asure Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 31.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 25.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

