Atento (ATTO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.96

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 5681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Atento from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Barrington Research set a $14.00 price target on Atento and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atento from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $305.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atento in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atento by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Atento by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Atento in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atento by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

