Atento (ATTO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.96

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 5681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
ATTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Atento from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Barrington Research set a $14.00 price target on Atento and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atento from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $305.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atento in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atento by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Atento by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Atento in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atento by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atento (NYSE:ATTO)
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.
Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.