Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Receives $82.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Summit Insights cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $638,894,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,257,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 354.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $84.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.71, a PEG ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 2.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

