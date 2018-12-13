AT&T Inc. (T) Position Raised by Laffer Investments

Laffer Investments boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 273.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares during the quarter. Laffer Investments’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AT&T by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $321,448,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 21.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,207,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,675,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $185.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Tigress Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AT&T Inc. (T) Position Raised by Laffer Investments” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/att-inc-t-position-raised-by-laffer-investments.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.