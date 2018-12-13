Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Audentes Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.29.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

BOLD stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.89. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 12,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $1,233,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,020. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 48.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 89.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 311.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,925,000 after purchasing an additional 497,767 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 243.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 238,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 169,300 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.