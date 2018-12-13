Aurubis (NDA) PT Set at €83.50 by Warburg Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €83.50 ($97.09) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.82 ($77.70).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €44.93 ($52.24) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a fifty-two week high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

