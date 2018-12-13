AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Billion

Brokerages expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.36 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $21.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.83 billion to $22.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AutoNation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 74,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $3,019,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,844,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AutoNation by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after acquiring an additional 226,917 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN opened at $33.69 on Monday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.