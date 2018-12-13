Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 28,760 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $196,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $335,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 227.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

