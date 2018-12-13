Avivagen (VIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.42

Avivagen Inc (CVE:VIV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 15500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.77, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Avivagen Company Profile (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen, Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, an animal immune system to maintain and enhance health by supporting immune function and usefully reducing excess inflammation.

