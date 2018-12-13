Azul (AZUL) & Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Head to Head Analysis

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Azul alerts:

This table compares Azul and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul 6.91% 20.86% 5.66% Deutsche Lufthansa 6.59% 25.87% 6.21%

Dividends

Deutsche Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Azul does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Azul and Deutsche Lufthansa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azul $2.44 billion 3.42 $165.68 million $1.52 17.09 Deutsche Lufthansa $40.19 billion 0.26 $2.67 billion N/A N/A

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Azul.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Azul and Deutsche Lufthansa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul 0 1 3 0 2.75 Deutsche Lufthansa 2 2 2 0 2.00

Azul presently has a consensus price target of $29.96, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Azul’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Risk & Volatility

Azul has a beta of -1.6, indicating that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Deutsche Lufthansa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Azul beats Deutsche Lufthansa on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azul

Azul S.A. provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries. The Logistics segment offers a range of cargo transport services for various cargos, including live animals, valuable cargo, mail, dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive cargo. This segment serves approximately 300 destinations in approximately 100 countries. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. It serves airlines and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and public-sector clients. The Catering segment offers catering, in-flight sales and in-flight entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics, as well as consulting services and operating airport lounges. The company also provides consulting and IT services for the aviation industry; training courses in simulator training, emergency and service drill, and e-learning; business travel management solutions in the area of payment and analysis of corporate travel; and aviation and transport insurance products, as well as insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 728 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.