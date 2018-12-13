B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,701,861 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 8,976,264 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,272,845 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in B2Gold by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in B2Gold by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.48 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/b2gold-corp-btg-sees-large-decline-in-short-interest.html.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.