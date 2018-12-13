Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 820.17 ($10.72).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAB shares. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,365 ($17.84) to GBX 998 ($13.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Myles Lee bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £41,325 ($53,998.43).

Shares of LON:BAB traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 542 ($7.08). The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 39.90 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

