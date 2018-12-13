Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (FPF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPF. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 212.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 194.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $25.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Profile

There is no company description available for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund.

